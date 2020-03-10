Semi spills cargo, shuts down Highway 75 north ramp

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A semi tractor trailer spilled its cargo Tuesday morning along the northbound ramp to Highway 75 in north Topeka.

The Northeast Kansas Department of Transportation tweeted an alert about the crashed semi around 8:30 a.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol along with KDOT crews shut down the ramp to Highway 75 from Highway 24’s eastbound lanes.

US 24 EB to US 75 NB ramp is closed due vehicle crash. @TopekaMetroKDOT — NE Kansas KDOT (@NEKansasKDOT) March 10, 2020

The semi spilled its cargo while turning along the ramp. A Shawnee County dispatcher said the driver did not suffer any injuries in the crash.

Emergency crews deployed a bulldozer around 9:30 to clean up the cargo. The ramp remained closed as of 10:15 a.m. and drivers are advised to find an alternate route.