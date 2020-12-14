Semi-tractor trailer rollover accident in northwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The driver of a semi-tractor trailer suffered minor injuries Monday afternoon after the vehicle’s passenger side tire went off road causing a rollover accident.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was called about a large truck that was overturned in a ditch near NW 17th Street and NW Country Side Road.

The tractor trailer was carrying about 25,000 pounds of sand when the passenger side tire went off road. Due to the steep ditch the semi-tractor trailer rolled over, according to a press release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The driver received minor injuries.

This is a developing story.