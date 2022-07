DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A semi-truck fire on Interstate 70 near Lawrence has shut down traffic.

According to the Kansas Turnpike Authority, a semi-truck fire near mile marker 206 has shut down Westbound traffic starting at 3:32 p.m. on July 22. Currently, the fire is only impacting one semi-truck. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Emergency personnel are on-scene and responding to the situation. To keep up with current crashes impacting your commute, check out kandrive.org.