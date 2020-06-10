Semi-truck crash sends Topeka woman to hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka woman is injured and in the hospital after a crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle late Tuesday night.

Around 11:55 p.m., the Kansas Highway patrol responded to a crash between a semi-truck and another vehicle on Highway 75 south of Holton. The driver of the semi-truck made a u-turn into the northbound lane, but did not yield to oncoming traffic. A 76-year-old woman driving in the northbound lane then crashed into the trailer of the semi-truck, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

First responders transported the woman to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries.

KHP has not notified the family at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories