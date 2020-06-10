Semi-truck crash sends Topeka woman to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka woman is injured and in the hospital after a crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle late Tuesday night.

Around 11:55 p.m., the Kansas Highway patrol responded to a crash between a semi-truck and another vehicle on Highway 75 south of Holton. The driver of the semi-truck made a u-turn into the northbound lane, but did not yield to oncoming traffic. A 76-year-old woman driving in the northbound lane then crashed into the trailer of the semi-truck, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

First responders transported the woman to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries.

KHP has not notified the family at this time.