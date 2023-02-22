TOPEKA (KSNT) – A stretch of highway in Topeka has been shut down in both directions due to a large semi-truck fire.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports on social media that Northwest U.S. 75 Highway and Northwest Lower Silver Lake Road are being impacted by a semi truck on fire in the southbound lanes. The alert was sent out at 4:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The SNSO reports the southbound lanes on U.S. 75 Hwy are closed.

More information will be released here as it becomes available. To check out traffic delays in your area, go to kandrive.org.