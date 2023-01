LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Emergency responders are working a crash in Lyon County involving an overturned semi-truck and trailer.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media at 12:40 p.m. that a semi-truck and trailer had overturned on Tuesday on North K99 highway near Admire. The highway is down to one lane due to the crash which resulted in no injuries.

To keep up with road closures in your area, go to kandrive.org.