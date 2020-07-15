Semi-truck rollover blocks lanes on I-70, Kansas Highways Patrol says

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash on I-70 around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers responded to the crash on I-70 near Abilene. Upon arrival they found a semi-truck rolled over and blocking both lanes of traffic, according to troopers on scene.

Around 9:00 a.m., the westbound lane reopened to traffic, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Kansas Department of Transportation and KHP troopers are responding to the incident and have warned people to expect delays while traveling.