TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The TopekaMetroKDOT Twitter account is warning commuters to stay clear of the ramps from US 24 to K4 Oakland Expressway for several hours.

Semi-rollover in Topeka this morning. All ramps closed from US 24 to K-4 Oakland Expressway for several hours to clean up feed pellets. 11/3, 9 am.@cityoftopeka @ShawneeSheriff pic.twitter.com/EkqVRDVVzT — TopekaMetroKDOT (@TopekaMetroKDOT) November 3, 2020

The expressway will be closed froe several hours to clean up feed pellets.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.