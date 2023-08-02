FAIRVIEW (KSNT) – Two people were taken to an area hospital after a semi-truck crashed into a parked semi-truck on the shoulder of U36 Highway in Brown County.

At 11:39 a.m. Tuesday, a 47-year-old man from Indiana was standing outside of the semi on the shoulder of U36 highway, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs.

A 30-year-old man from Saint Marys was driving a 2020 Kenworth and crossed the center line, hitting the 2007 Kenworth. Both drivers were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries, according to the KHP crash log.

The driver of the 2020 Kenworth was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the crash log.