UPDATE 11:05 a.m.: First responders say a semi-truck rear-ended a pickup truck. Road debris has been cleared and is now back open. No injuries are being reported from the crash.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders are working on a crash involving a semi-truck in west Topeka.

The report of a crash came in at 10:01 a.m. at I-70 westbound and Fairlawn Road, according to Shawnee County dispatch.

Traffic disruptions are being reported in the area, according to Kandrive.org.

