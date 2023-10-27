PLAINS (KSNT) – On Thursday, a school bus carrying 12 juveniles was stopped at a railroad crossing when it was hit by a semi-truck.

At 3:44 p.m., a 2005 Peterbilt semi-truck was driving west on U.S. 54 in Plains, Kansas. The school bus was stopped at a railroad crossing. A 1998 Peterbilt semi-truck was attempting to turn north on Road 4 while the school bus was crossing the railroad tracks, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash log.

The 1998 semi-truck avoided the school bus by pulling onto the west shoulder of U.S. 54. The 2005 semi-truck steered to the right and slowed down to avoid the 1998 semi-truck. The 2005 semi-truck was unable to slow down enough and sideswiped the rear of the school bus on the driver’s side, according to the KHP crash log.

The 2005 semi-truck came to rest on top of the railroad tracks. The school bus came to rest at the stop sign on Road 4, according to the log.

None of the drivers were injured. The status of the 12 juveniles was protected. All three drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the log.