TOPEKA (KSNT) – Morning Consult has been tracking senator approval ratings by surveying thousands of people every day, so how do Kansas senators stack up?

In the second quarter of 2023, Morning Consult surveyed 2122 registered voters in Kansas for their opinions of Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall. Marshall tied with the fourth lowest approval rating in the nation alongside New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez who also had a 41% approval rating, according to Morning Consult.

In Kansas, Marshall had a 41% approval rating with 37% of voters polled in disapproval. Moran had an approval rating of 45% with a disapproval rating of 35%, according to data collected by Morning Consult.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell from Kentucky ranked last in the nation with an approval rating of 32% and a disapproval rating of 61%. On the flipside, Wyoming Senator John Barrasso was the most popular senator with an approval rating of 70% and a disapproval rating of 18%, according to data collected by Morning Consult.

KSNT News reached out to Marshall and Moran for comment but did not receive a response.

How do Kansas senators compare to senators from neighboring states?

Ranked in order of lowest approval rating. For the full data sheet, click here.