Sen. Vic Miller entering diversion agreement for DUI case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Senator Vic Miller has entered a diversion agreement for his 2019 DUI case, a Franklin County prosecutor said Thursday.

Topeka police arrested Miller, a Topeka Democrat, after they said they found him with a car in a ditch near I-70 and Southeast Carnahan Road in May 2019. Franklin County Attorney Brandon Jones charged Miller with driving under the influence of alcohol in November 2019.

Almost two months ago, the Shawnee County district court denied Miller’s motion to dismiss his case.