Senate wants Kansas prisoners out of vaccine plan’s Phase 2

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A resolution passed in the Kansas Senate wants the governor to take state prisoners out of Phase 2 of Kansas’ vaccination plan.

The Senate voted 28 to eight to approve a resolution that tells the governor to quit prioritizing prisoners. The resolution shows that the Senate wants to see a change, but it does not have any authority to impact vaccine distribution.

“It’s not saying don’t give convicted felons a vaccine, it just says do not prioritize them over a law-abiding citizen that does have a health condition that needs it,” said Republican Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, from Galena.

Phase 2 includes some 8,700 prisoners currently because this part of the vaccination plan includes people in congregate settings, or a place where social distancing isn’t possible. However, some senators said they don’t want prisoners to get vaccines before a senior 65 and older, another group included in Phase 2.

