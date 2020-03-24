Senator Moran talks stimulus package, getting more coronavirus tests for Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawmakers said they’re trying to give Kansans a break from the financial problems the coronavirus outbreak is causing.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran is in Washington D.C. working with other senators on an economic stimulus package. While Republicans and Democrats are clashing on what will go in that bill, Moran said he’s confident they will come to an agreement.

He’s also working on getting Kansas more coronavirus tests.

“I would say that what I’ve been doing is trying to get the test kits that are available and can be sent to Kansas sent to Kansas,” Moran said. “We’ve had some success in doing that, getting them out of the federal stockpile and getting them sent to the Department of Health and Environment in Topeka.”

Moran said they’ve also gotten the FDA to change their rules so that businesses are able to help create test kits.

You can find Moran’s full comments here.