Seneca man charged with 2 counts of arson

NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A former firefighter is facing charges in Nemaha County for setting fires to a vacant dwelling and a pasture.

Seneca resident David Michael Frehe, 40, has been charged with two counts of arson.

Nemaha County Attorney Brad Lippert has filed charges against Frehe for a fire at a vacant dwelling in Seneca on May 1, 2019, and a pasture fire in rural Nemaha County on Nov. 4, 2020.

According to the Seneca city officials, Frehe had been a firefighter with the Seneca Fire Department.

Frehe has posted a $10,000 bond after being arrested on Monday.

Frehe’s first appearance in court is scheduled for April 27.