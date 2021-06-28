Seneca native, F-16 Viper airman home in northeast Kansas for final airshow

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For one local man, the Thunder Over The Heartland airshow was more than just another performance.

Adam Carr is from Seneca, Kansas. He is a senior airman crew chief with the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team. He and his team closed out the show both Saturday and Sunday, showing off their speed.

He tells KSNT News that the show was his last time performing, but that he is excited to do it at home in northeast Kansas.

“It’s glad that my team gets to come and enjoy, see where I’m from. I get to have all my friends and family come out and see what I do, no one’s actually been able to get to see what my job consists of,” Carr said. “It’s going to be a nice little homecoming.”

Carr has been based at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina.

The Thunder Over The Heartland airshow has landed for 2021. You can check out some of the highlights here.