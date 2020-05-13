Senior athletes honored at Evergy Plaza

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – High school senior athletes are being honored in downtown Topeka.

Each day athletes from different schools in the area are being showcased on the video board at the new Evergy Plaza. It’s a way to honor graduating seniors that had their final seasons canceled.

“It runs from 8 AM to 8 PM and there’s generally five athletes each day that run for a couple of hours,” said Sports Moms United’s Beth Jessop, who spearheaded the campaign with the help of local sponsors. “We’ve done Shawnee Heights and tomorrow will be Seaman, Thursday will be Hayden, we want to get all of the high school senior athletes, local senior athletes that we can, just wanting to celebrate the athletes.”

Athletes are being showcased on the video board for two weeks.