Senior care facility announces visitor restrictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Midwest Health Inc., announced they are permitting only essential guests to enter their senior living buildings.

The group owns senior living facilities in four states, including Kansas. A press release indicates they are following recommendations from the American Health Care Association and Center for Disease Control.

They are allowing only essential guests to enter their senior living buildings. According to the Midwest Health team, an essential guest is defined as someone providing active health care services to a resident. This policy goes into effect Wednesday, March 11 at the 65 Midwest Health senior living communities in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Missouri.

Locations in Northeast Kansas are:

Homestead of Auburn

Homestead of Topeka

Kelley House of Topeka (2 small buildings)

Kelly House of Meriden (2 small building)

Lexington Park Retirement Community – offers independent living, assisted living and health & rehab on one campus near Gage Park

Rolling Hills Assisted Living

Rolling Hills Health & Rehab

Countryside Mental Health Facility

Pioneer Ridge Retirement Community (Lawrence, KS)

Manhattan:

Homestead of Manhattan

Stoneybrook Assisted Living & Memory Care

Stoneybrook Health & Rehab

“We’re being extremely cautious and heeding the advice of our industry and government organizations.” Said Jim Klausman, CEO of Midwest Health, Inc. “There are no cases of COVID-19 in any of our communities, and we’re taking every possible precaution to protect the seniors we serve as well as our staff members.”

“Our existing protocols have been enhanced,” said Klausman. “Staff members and essential visitors are being screened prior to entry, handwashing and sanitizing policies are posted throughout our communities, and additional infection control protocols have been implemented throughout our system.”

Notice of the change in policy is being communicated in a variety of ways including email, social media, the community websites and phone calls.

“So far, reaction has been favorable,” said Klausman. “Family members and residents understand the threat Coronavirus poses to our senior populations. We ask for everyone’s continued support as we strive to provide the very best care we can.”

