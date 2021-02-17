Senior home bus involved in head-on crash in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are at the scene where a senior home’s transportation bus crashed head-on with another car.

The crash was reported at 9:39 a.m. at Southwest 21st and Eveningside Drive as an injury accident, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. A photo shows the bus involved was from Thornton Place, a senior living community in Topeka. The dispatcher could not confirm if any elderly were on the bus.

Officers are on scene now investigating the crash. This is a developing story.