TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Area Continuity of Care’s Tanner McCrary joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak about the upcoming Fall Senior Resource Fair.

The event will feature a multitude of different vendors and will also have two new opportunities for participants this year. First, people will now have the opportunity to get their flu shot. The only thing they need to bring is their insurance card.

Second, people will be on-site to help explain different types of medical coverage and plans to anyone interested in switching.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 at Fairlawn Plaza. It is free for anyone to attend.

For more information on the fair, you can watch the full interview above or click here to go to the TACC’s homepage.

To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.