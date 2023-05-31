The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., is seen from the Reflecting Pool on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNT) – The U.S. Senate has voted to repeal President Joe Biden’s student loan bailout plan. This comes a week after House Republicans passed a similar measure.

The plan been on pause since February when the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear challenges to the program. It’s expected to make a ruling in the coming weeks.

Kansas Sens. Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran joined 49 others in Wednesday’s GOP-lead effort to overturn the plan. In a written statement, Marshall said they used the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to block the proposal.

Last year when he proposed student loan forgiveness, Biden said the cost of borrowing for college has becoming a lifelong burden that deprives many Americans of achieving a middle-class life. Marshall disagrees, arguing the move protects those who didn’t attend college or already paid their college debt from being responsible for covering this proposed debt.

“In the America I grew up in, if you took out a loan, you paid it back. It’s that simple,” Marshall said. “I am proud to support today’s CRA that overturns Joe Biden’s student loan scheme and saves our country over $300 BILLION. Transferring over undue debt to the American taxpayers is not only fiscally irresponsible, it’s flat-out wrong. This isn’t student loan ‘forgiveness,’ it’s the federal government fleecing hardworking families.”

Biden’s proposal would forgive up to $10,000 of students loans to those who don’t receive a Pell Grant, and up to $20,000 of student loans to Pell Grant recipients, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Those eligible have an individual income less than $125,000 or $250,000 household income.