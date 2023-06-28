FREDONIA (KSNT) – On Tuesday, a man was taken to the hospital after a semi-truck trailer detached and hit another driver.

At 12:05 p.m., a 2017 Ram 3500 driven by a 70-year-old woman from Rush Springs, Oklahoma was traveling west on U400 just north of Fredonia when their trailer detached, crossing the center line and hitting a 1990 Peterbilt driven by a 42-year-old man from Joplin, Missouri, according to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs.

The driver of the 1990 Peterbilt was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to KHP Crash logs.

The driver of the 2017 Ram was wearing a seatbelt during the crash. It is unknown if the driver of the 1990 Peterbilt was wearing a seatbelt, according to KHP Crash logs.