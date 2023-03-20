CANEY (KSNT) – An Oklahoma man was transported to a local hospital after a high-speed chase resulted in a rollover crash in Montgomery County.

On Sunday, Bradley M. Landers, 33, of Oklahoma was leading authorities on a high-speed chase north of Caney Kansas. Landers failed to navigate a curve, struck a guardrail and rolled the vehicle coming to a rest on its wheels, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. on the northbound off-ramp of US 75, according to KHP logs. Landers was transported to St. Johns Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma with suspected serious injuries.

Landers was wearing a seatbelt at the time.