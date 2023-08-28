AUBURN (KSNT) – A 26-year-old woman was seriously injured after a rollover crash south of Auburn.

At 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, the 26-year-old was driving a 2007 Pontiac Torrent north on I-335 in the right lane. The woman lost control and left the right side of the road. The driver hit a delineator post and rolled over, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

The driver and one passenger were taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the crash log.