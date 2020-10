TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Thursday evening ATV accident leaves a man seriously injured on 93rd and Wanamaker.

Shawnee County Sheriffs dispatch said the man was a code yellow, meaning he has sustained major injuries.

The man flipped the ATV and was able to walk to his house to call 911 for help.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as we learn more.