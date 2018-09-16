Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race fundraiser helps local kids in need
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Local families flocked to Lake Shawnee on Saturday for the annual Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race. The event is a fundraiser that supports the Boys and Girls Club as well as other charities in the area.
It's an event filled with food, music, and 10,000 rubber ducks that race. This year the Sertoma Club sold thousands of rubber ducks raising more than $30,000.
Mike Born adopted a duck and says he knows without these events, local charities wouldn't be able to do what they do.
"Kids and adults and people that need services wouldn't have anything. They'd be in a world of hurt. It's great, because we need to help them out, and I like helping them out so that's a good deal there," Born said.
Buying just one duck helps feed 12 children in need. So because of this event, hundreds of local kids will be getting a meal.
Previous
Washburn volleyball wins 14th in a...
Next
Grandmas from across the country...
Entertainment
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- On and off screen, Burt Reynolds followed many paths
- Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing...
- Burt Reynolds, star of film, TV and tabloids, dead...
- US says North Korean charged in Sony hack, WannaCry...
- Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen over 'defamatory'...