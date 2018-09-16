Local News

Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race fundraiser helps local kids in need

By:

Posted: Sep 15, 2018 09:12 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2018 09:12 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Local families flocked to Lake Shawnee on Saturday for the annual Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race. The event is a fundraiser that supports the Boys and Girls Club as well as other charities in the area. 

It's an event filled with food, music, and 10,000 rubber ducks that race. This year the Sertoma Club sold thousands of rubber ducks raising more than $30,000. 

Mike Born adopted a duck and says he knows without these events, local charities wouldn't be able to do what they do. 

"Kids and adults and people that need services wouldn't have anything. They'd be in a world of hurt. It's great, because we need to help them out, and I like helping them out so that's a good deal there," Born said. 

Buying just one duck helps feed 12 children in need. So because of this event, hundreds of local kids will be getting a meal. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video