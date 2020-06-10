Service set for Hiawatha trooper

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) – A funeral service has been set for Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Brandon Leupold of Hiawatha, who died last Friday.

The service will be held Friday morning at 10:00 at the Leupold’s pond located at 1341 Sugar Tree Lane in Hiawatha, according to Lt. Adam Winters, state public information officer for the Kansas Highway Patrol.

“Everything he did was with passion, dedication, kindness, and the best of character. But mostly love,” according to Leupold’s obituary.

Attendees are asked to park at Bruning Park, where transportation will be provided to the pond beginning at 8:30 a.m., Winters said.

Trooper Leupold served as a trooper for 3 years, stationed in Leavenworth County.