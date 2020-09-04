Seven Riley County daycares impacted by positive workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Eight classrooms at seven daycares in Riley County have been closed due to staff members testing positive for coronavirus, the local health department said.

Some facilities made the choice to close completely, while others have chosen to close classrooms.. The staff members ages range from 18-24.

All of the children and staff who have come in close contact with these staff members are required to complete a 14-day quarantine. Children who have been exposed are not permitted to join other daycare facilities until their 14 -day quarantine is complete.

