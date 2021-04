TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After debuting exactly a week ago, Bird announced some of its e-scooters have gone missing.

BirdCo-Topeka posted on Facebook Thursday saying at least six scooters are missing.

The company asks if you know anyone who has the scooters in their homes or vehicles to let them know so they can get them back to the street to charge them.

The scooters were just launched last Thursday, April 1.