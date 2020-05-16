Several coronavirus cases linked to group events at Lake Perry

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department said it is investigating several cases of coronavirus linked to group events that happened in May at Lake Perry.

Health officials say at least 10 people who went to those lake gatherings have confirmed cases of the virus and over 20 people have been quarantined because they were exposed to the virus through people at the events. They said those gatherings did violate the stay-at-home order in place at the time.

The health department said they were able to find a link between some of the people infected at the lake and a recruit officer at the Topeka Police Department. That recruit officer was not at the lake gatherings.

“This is a strong reminder of how easy it is to be infected by this virus”, said Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer. “It is also an example of how disregarding the orders of public health authorities may result in a cascade of events leading to large disruptions and exposure to the virus for multiple people.”

“Our skilled investigators were able to quickly find a link between the case at the TPD Recruit Academy and groups of people who decided to spend leisure time boating on a lake”, said Linda Ochs, Shawnee County Health Department Director. “It is unfortunate that precious public health resources now must be used to investigate dozens of cases and exposures that could have been prevented, had people followed the orders issued by public health authorities.”

The Shawnee County Health Department is encouraging anyone who has symptoms after going to public areas at Lake Perry, including restrooms, between May 2nd and May 10 to get in touch with their healthcare provider.

