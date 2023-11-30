LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Several people were taken to an area hospital, one with suspected serious injuries, after a crash in Lyon County on Wednesday.

At 10:35 p.m., a 33-year-old man from Lebo was driving a 2008 Toyota Tacoma north on KS-99 south of Emporia. A 62-year-old man driving a 2009 Chevy Silverado was traveling south on KS-99, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash log.

The 33-year-old hit a deer that entered the road and then veered into the southbound lanes, hitting the Chevy Silverado, according to the KHP.

The Toyota Tacoma had four passengers, two were juveniles. Both the driver and adult occupant were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. The juvenile record data was protected, according to the log.

The Chevy Silverado had two occupants, both were taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the log.

