Several new coronavirus cases announced in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Sunday the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced several new cases of coronavirus in Kansas.

The Department listed new cases in Butler County, Douglas County, Johnson County, Sedgwick County, and Wyandotte County. There are now 64 positive cases total, including 2 people who died from the virus.

Of those cases, more than half of the confirmed cases were listed as being tested in private labs.

You can check here for an updated breakdown of coronavirus cases in Kansas.