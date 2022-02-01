TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools USD 501 has announced that it will be closed on Wednesday due to expected heavy snowfall.

This information came out in an email on Tuesday afternoon saying that schools in USD 501 will be closed all day on Feb. 2. The district said that this action was taken out of an abundance of caution based on the winter weather storm that is predicted with accumulating snow.

Several other school districts in the Shawnee county area will also be closing due to winter weather. To check to see which school districts have closed, go to our closings list here.