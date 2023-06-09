TOPEKA (KSNT) – Drivers in Topeka may run into some roadblocks on Saturday.

Multiple events will close a few roads temporarily.

The Angie Barry Memorial 5K at Hummer Sports Park will close part of 6th Ave. and other roads in the area.

The Juneteenth Parade will close a portion of Kansas Ave. and other roads downtown.

The Saturday Summer Concert Series will also close a few roads downtown.

Road closures don’t always have to be a negative. An event organizer for the Juneteenth Parade tells 27 News that creating space for community events helps people get more involved.

“Our community is finally coming together,” Juneteenth Parade Organizer Norma Avery said. “They are realizing that we’re having to do a whole lot to get our community involved in different activities and it’s a blessing.”