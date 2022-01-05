Several water main breaks affecting Topeka simultaneously

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Utilities Department has issued an “Urgent Alert” notifying residents there are currently several active water main breaks in the city.

According to authorities, the breaks are being repaired in order of severity.

It is possible that residents may be experiencing low water pressure, or even no water pressure, at this time. As breaks are repaired water pressure will return.

Water disruption notices and alerts will be posted in the specific neighborhoods that are affected.

The City of Topeka urges residents who want to report a water main break to call the Customer Service Call Center at 1 (785) 368-3111.