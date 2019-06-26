Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued for NE Kansas Counties

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9ff988ad656746e68cdc4f69c41fdad1.jpeg (1)_1561513212090.jpg.jpg

9:58 p.m. 

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Shawnee, Wabunsee,  and Lyon Counties until 10:45 p.m. and extended until the same time for Riley, Geary, and Pottawatomie Co. 

____

9:10 p.m. 

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Dickinson, Geary, Riley, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Washington, Clay, Cloud Counties until 9:45 p.m.

____

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cloud and Republic Counties until 9:15 p.m. this evening. 

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Brown, Clay, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, and Washington Counties until 10:00 p.m. tonight.

Tune into live severe weather coverage here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story