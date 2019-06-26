Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued for NE Kansas Counties

9:58 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Shawnee, Wabunsee, and Lyon Counties until 10:45 p.m. and extended until the same time for Riley, Geary, and Pottawatomie Co.

9:10 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Dickinson, Geary, Riley, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Washington, Clay, Cloud Counties until 9:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cloud and Republic Counties until 9:15 p.m. this evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Brown, Clay, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, and Washington Counties until 10:00 p.m. tonight.

