TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for almost two dozen Kansas counties Thursday evening.

The watch was issued just before 8:00 p.m. and lasts until 3:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

The counties included are Shawnee, Douglas, Wabaunsee, Osage, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Riley, Pottawatomie, Morris, Lyon, Geary, Franklin, Coffey, Anderson, Clay, Cloud, Ottawa, Republic, and Washington Counties.