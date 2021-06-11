Severe wind gust collapses Kansas gas station roof

POWHATTAN (KSNT) – Gusts of wind Friday knocked a Kansas gas station’s roof down, a worker said.

A Sac & Fox Truck Stop employee told KSNT News that a truck drove out from a gas station stall right before a huge gust of wind took the roof down.

(KSNT Photo/Kelli Peltier)

The truck stop is located north of Holton on U.S. Highway 75. There have been reports of 80-mile-per-hour winds in the area.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have crept across the upper areas of Northeast Kansas throughout the day. To keep track of what will happen with weather conditions next, visit KSNT News’ weather page, or see real-time updates on the interactive radar.