TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents are urged to avoid parts of the Shunganunga Creek until further notice.

The City of Topeka’s Utilities Department advises Topeka residents to avoid portions of the Shunganunga Creek due to sanitary sewage overflow. According to a press release from the City of Topeka, the impacted areas of the creek starts east of Washburn Avenue and south of 21st Street, near Rip On Skate Park with the water flowing northeast to the Kansas River.

The sewage overflow is a result of issues at a pump station nearby, according to the City of Topeka. The city urges people to avoid contact with the water and keep pets out of the water.

Officials will be monitoring the waterway and will notify the public when the warning is lifted. The city says this sewage overflow does not impact tap water.