Sewage spills into Lake Sherwood, county warns residents to avoid cove

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Warning! That’s the message from Shawnee County.

The department of public works in Shawnee County is warning residents to avoid the southeast cove in Lake Sherwood after sewer water spilled into the lake after a sanitary sewer pump malfunctioned.

Late yesterday afternoon, a sanitary sewer pump station located between 3901 and 3921 SW Chelmsford malfunctioned, causing the collection system on the west side of the cove to fill. Ultimately a number of manholes located between 6736 and 6712 SW Aylesbury Road filled, spilled over and discharged into the lake. The discharges were of an unknown but small volume. Samples of the lake are being collected. The pump station has been repaired and is now operational. Shawnee County, Amanda Monhollon

As a precaution, the county is asking residents to avoid contact with the cove until 6:00 p.m., July 28.