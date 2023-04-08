TOPEKA (KSNT) – A sewer overflow in Soldier Creek is causing officials to warn people in Topeka and Shawnee County to avoid contact with the water until further notice.

The cause of the overflow is due to failed infrastructure on the south side of Soldier Creek.

Repairs have been made and the area has been cleaned, but out of precaution, officials ask people and pets to stay clear of the water.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is aware of the situation and the water is being monitored until further notice.

The closure does not affect tap water.