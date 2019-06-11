Sex offender paid for car to transport Topeka teen to Nebraska

The Bellevue Police Department arrested Nicholas James Avery, 34, Thursday after he a paid for a car to transport a Topeka teen to Nebraska and then sexually assaulted her.

Avery, a registered sex offender, met the 13-year-old victim on social media, then paid for a car service to drive her from Topeka to Bellevue, Nebraska, almost a 150-mile trip.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reported the girl missing on Wednesday, and with the help of Bellevue Police, she was found at Avery’s home on Thursday and returned to her family.

According to Bellevue Police, He was taken into custody without incident, but it was discovered that he sexually assaulted her while she was with him.

Avery faces charges of 1st-degree sexual assault of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He had been previously arrested in 2017 for child enticement by electronic communication device.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are possible.

