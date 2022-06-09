TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka High instructor’s trial for sexual battery is set for Monday, June 13.

Salvador C. Cruz heard results for the misdemeanor pre-trial on Thursday. During the Thursday hearing, Cruz waived his right to a jury trial.

The incident happened in Shawnee County between June 10 and 11 of 2021, and it was reported on June 15. The initial warrant for sexual battery involving an adult female led to his arrest on October 27, 2021. Cruz posted bail after being booked in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the same day.

Cruz is still listed under the staff link on the Topeka High School page. As of November 3, 2021, Cruz was the drumline director.

Topeka 501 made a statement in 2021: