Shakespeare festival continues despite water boil advisory

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for St. Marys in Pottawatomie County Friday morning.

People are advised to boil the water for one minute until Monday.

The advisory comes during the town's 9th annual Shakespeare Festival.

Hundreds of people come to the event to ride horses and play games.

Despite the advisory, the festival will go on because they were prepared with bottled water.

"We have drinking water and hand washing water that was done before the boil order was in affect," said Festival Coordinator Nicole Cabler.

Cabler says that more people might come because of the advisory so they don't have to worry about their own sources of water.

