Shamrock Shake fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House starts in Topeka Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shamrock Shake is back at McDonald’s.

In Topeka and the minty treat is bringing more than just a smile to a local non-profit.

Starting Wednesday, McDonald’s locations in Topeka will donate 25 cents from every Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas. The fundraiser runs through March 17.

Mindee Reece, CEO & Executive Director of the RMHC of Northeast Kansas, said they are excited to have this new fundraiser. She said the COVID-19 pandemic has made some of the day-to-day functions of the charity more difficult.

“We don’t have any volunteers helping inside the house, so that’s been a big change for us,” Reece said. “Our volunteer meal makers brought food with them to prepare and now we are having to prepare all the meals for our families, so that means greater grocery costs.”

Reece said they are asking people to donate gift cards from local restaurants to help feed the families staying at the house. She said financial donations are also encouraged. A $25 donation pays for a one-night stay for a family with a child in a local hospital. Click here to donate.