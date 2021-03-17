Shaner Elementary preschoolers celebrate St. Patrick’s day with leprechaun traps

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some Topeka students are hoping for the luck of the Irish this St. Patrick’s day.

Mrs. Elizabeth Lutz’s pre-schoolers at Shaner Elementary had fun making leprechaun traps Wednesday for the holiday.

They were inspired by the children’s book How to Catch a Leprechaun which gives kids ideas on how to make traps.

Mrs. Lutz asked one of her students Kelsey what she would do if she caught a leprechaun.

“You’ll put it in a bucket? Yeah! Why are you gonna put it in a bucket? Cause I’m going to put it in the lake! Why in the lake! Cause! Do you want to see if he can swim? Yes,” Lutz and Kelsey said.

Students also got to make St. Patrick’s day themed sensory bins, which are containers filled with different items to stimulate the senses and rainbows made out of Froot Loops.