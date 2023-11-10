TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sharp Honda is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023.

Friday morning, owner J.B. Sharp and his wife joined staff for a celebration and trophy presentation. Sharp Honda has been a popular place for Topekans to buy a car, and the owner says it’s great looking back at all the progress the dealership has made.

“It’s just an honor to take on Honda,” Sharp said. “When Honda awarded us our franchise in 73, we’d come through a long journey through 50 years, and watching it evolve through the boxcar, the 600, all the way to all the lines we have now.”

Sharp says he and his wife Nancy are also celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this year as well.