Shawne County Commissioners reappoint district coroner for four more years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Coroner will continue in his role for another four years.

Ranson Ellis was appointed as the county coroner over a year ago.

Forensic Medical Holdings will continue its contract with the county, offering medical examinations and pathology services.

The medical examiners’ contract increased more than $30,000 so they could add on another investigator to help with examinations.

“Forensic Medical has really done a nice job stabilizing the office, working with us to address our concerns and I believe our concerns have been met,” Jim Crowl, County Counselor, said.

Also at the commission meeting Monday, Bill Riphahn will continue in his role as Shawnee County Commission Chair and Kevin Cook will continue as co-chair.