AUBURN (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Fire District #2 unveiled a new community program to allow residents to inform first responders of their needs before an emergency.

The district has been collaborating with a technology partner Fire Due to release a program called Community Connect.

The web application will allow residents and businesses to share information with the fire department easily. Residents will be able to get burn permits without visiting the fire station in person and also be able to verify the burn condition status online.

People can share information about their households, mobility needs, children and pets. This will allow the fire department to give more efficient and effective responses.

Community Connect will give business owners and property managers a way to share information during evacuations, hazardous materials and will allow property owners to receive messages about first responder dispatching.

Residents and businesses will be able to enter information into their profiles and then the platform may share the public safety agencies during dispatch. Information shared by residents is 100% secure and used only during emergencies.

To create your profile or learn more about the application, click here.